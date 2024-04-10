Data, AI lagging in manufacturing sector

IT AI is coming for OT—but some in the sector aren’t prepared to make changes for this acronym-filled future.

A new survey from industrial technology company Hexagon found that manufacturers in particular are falling behind. The poll, part of the Advanced Manufacturing Report, was conducted by Forrester Consulting and surveyed more than 500 manufacturing leaders globally.

“It’s ironic that manufacturing invented the automation and agile practices that are driving business transformation in other industries and is now struggling to transform,” Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence division President Josh Weiss said in a statement accompanying the report, “but that’s because achieving digitalization throughout manufacturing value chains is a very real, complex, and human challenge.”

Numbers, numbers. Data is a major concern. The survey found that “98% of manufacturers report at least one issue with data within their organization,” indicating a lag in how the industry overall is using tech solutions. Further, 42% of respondents said they were having difficulty sharing data between teams, while 30% were concerned about the accuracy of the data.

Downstream problems from data misuse and mismanagement impact other aspects of the sector: 97% of manufacturers reported challenges around collaboration and employee productivity, and 78% reported that while they have the correct tools, employees aren’t usign them effectively. But acknowledging problems isn’t enough to solve them: 74% of respondents found outdated processes a barrier to collaboration, but only 41% are implementing changes through automation.

But for manufacturing industry leaders who are deploying new technology, the benefits are clear. Four out of five respondents are aware that early investments pay off, and of the leaders in automation—amounting to 25% of respondents, according to Hexagon—half reported gaining a competitive edge due to their embrace of new tech in engineering and product design, manufacturing and production, and quality assurance.

Plus, investing in and embracing new technologies can protect your business. It’s important to an industry where, as IT Brew reported in February, ransomware attacks spiked in 2023.