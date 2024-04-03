Chinese platform Temu raises ‘lots of red flags,’ security expert says

With splashes of orange accompanied by an upbeat jingle, Temu’s Super Bowl ads garnered a lot of attention this season. Temu—housed under Boston-based Whaleco and owned by PDD Holdings—spent millions of dollars on six ads, Bloomberg reported in February.

But the Chinese ecommerce site, which uses the tagline, “Shop like a billionaire,” has attracted criticism since its 2022 launch. The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party indicated last year there was a high chance Temu—among other companies like Nike, Adidas, and Shein—was using Uyghur forced labor in their supply chains.

“You have an entity that has exploded out of nowhere, with a business model that doesn’t make sense, with very little transparency and visibility,” Ram Ben Tzion, the CEO of Ultra Information Solutions, a regulation and digital vetting company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, told IT Brew, noting that they’ve uncovered a range of products that aren’t allowed in the US market due to the fact they are likely sourced from Xinjiang, “where there is a suspicion of forced labor.”

Separately, a class-action lawsuit in Illinois accused Whaleco of “subjecting new users’ data to unlawful collection,” while another in New York accused the company of failing to abide by industry standards to keep customers’ data safe.

“Through their clandestine tracking activities, Defendants have violated wiretap laws, unlawfully intruded upon users’ privacy, violated their rights of privacy, and unjustly profited from their unlawful activities,” court documents read.

Temu, however, denies the claims. “We categorically deny the allegations in both lawsuits and intend to vigorously defend ourselves against these meritless lawsuits,” a spokesperson for Temu told IT Brew in an email. “The complaints are essentially taken from a short-seller report by Grizzly Research, which has stated clearly that its reports are not based on statements of fact.”

What does the app collect? In its privacy policy, Temu states it collects users’ phone numbers, email addresses, device info, operating system info, unique identifiers for advertising, approximate location data (such as IP addresses), and more. The company also collects information from third-party sources, such as data providers, affiliates, US government agencies and public records, and other third-party services.

“I think there’s a difference between publicly stating, ‘Here’s what we collect,’ versus ‘Here’s all the ways we’ve hooked in deep into the operating system of your phone and things that we could do beyond what’s stated in our in our privacy policy,’” Mike Thompson, a security architect manager at Varonis, a New York City software company, said.

Speaking on the security side of Temu, Thompson said, despite not having evidence of any exploits, the app still raises “a lot of red flags—much more than you would expect.”

Compared to Amazon, Temu actually collects less data, he said. “But what are you doing with that data? How you are collecting it is important, as is the actual ability for you to adhere to your policy.”

When asked about possible ties to forced Uyghur labor in Xinjiang, a Temu spokesperson called the allegations “completely ungrounded,” noting that the company’s standards and practices are comparable to those of US marketplaces such as “Amazon, eBay, and Etsy.”

“We strictly prohibit the use of forced, penal, or child labor, and employment by all our merchants and suppliers must be voluntary,” they said in an email. “Temu’s merchants, suppliers, and other third parties must pay their employees and contractors on time and comply with all applicable local wage and hours laws.”

When asked to address data collection requirements for US users and whether or not the company is bound by law to report back to China, the spokesperson said Temu operates under Whaleco, which, as a US company, is “governed by US law,” stating that the company has “never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would it do so if asked.”

But Tzion says all of these things—from privacy and security concerns to IP claims—come with a price.

“Somebody is paying a price. The consumer [pays] a great price, because their data is taken and can be abused for various purposes,” he said. “ If you're sourcing from a company that is violating brand IP rights, then obviously, somebody's paying the price. If you're sourcing products that have been manufactured by forced labor, somebody is paying their freedom.”

Temu recently received the Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) certification this month from DEKRA, a Berlin-based and Google-authorized independent provider of testing, inspection, and certification. Receiving MASA certification from DEKRA involves “testing an app for vulnerabilities, assessing data protection mechanisms, and ensuring compliance with best practices in mobile application security.”