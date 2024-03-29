World Backup Day offers opportunity for organizations to protect their information

It’s an unofficial holiday, but IT teams should be celebrating World Backup Day.

World Backup Day, which began in 2011 after a Reddit user called for an official day to highlight the importance of protecting information, is an opportunity for users and organizations to prioritize data loss prevention. .

Taking the day is “a good reminder for everybody that that backup is an extremely important necessity for enterprises and for your personal needs,” Seagate senior director of the Office of the CTO Colin Presly told IT Brew. “It’s becoming more and more important as the value of data is increasing.”

With that value in mind, businesses continually need to find ways to protect their (and their customers’) information.

Old and new. AI data generation is adding to the workload, not only for what’s created but in what’s needed to train generative models. That means organizations are disinclined to delete old data—given the possible uses it could have in the future.

“We're really at the infancy of this whole exploration of use cases around AI; we don't really even understand what will be invented in the future,” Presly said. “But what we do know is that it's going to be the data that becomes the formation of those use cases.”

Countdown. Presly, like many data professionals, is a proponent of the 3-2-1 data solution,an easy and memorable way to handle information that users and organizations can deploy for World Backup Day. The formula goes like this—three backups, on two different types of media, with one backup held offsite. Seagate endorses 3-2-1, Presly told IT Brew.

“We're just encouraging people to be thoughtful and intentional about how they look at that backup strategy, to make sure that they understand the requirements to the data in terms of where it resides and how resilient it needs to be,” Presly said. “But the 3-2-1 rule is a relatively good one for those that are looking to deploy a pretty standardized industry backup technique.”