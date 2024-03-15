TSMC’s revenue rises by 9.4%

TSMC, a Taiwanese semiconductor company with fabrication facilities in Taiwan, the US, and China has already seen an increase in revenue this year, announcing that their revenue in January and February has risen by 9.4%, according to company reports.

TSMC reported a net revenue of $12.7 billion so far this year, earning approximately $6.9 billion and $5.8 billion in January and February, respectively. In 2023, the company made $6.4 billion in net revenue in January, and $5.2 billion in February.

The semiconductor firm has had a busy year so far, announcing in February that it planned to open up a second chip plant in Japan by the end of 2027, according to Reuters, while also on track to receive $5 billion in federal grants to support an incoming chip factory in Arizona, Bloomberg also reported.

IT Brew reached out to TSMC for comment, but the PR division stated the company’s “monthly revenue announcement is only a report of monthly revenue figures and we do not comment on further business details.”