Lawmakers, federal agencies keeping tabs on water system security

Water sector cybersecurity is on the federal mind in 2024.

In early Dec. 2023, attackers linked to Iran infiltrated 11 separate water systems across the country through Unitronics servers. The attacks were made easier because many users had simple passwords like “1111” to connect to the internet, allowing the threat actors access.

Waterfront House. On Feb. 6, the House Committee on Homeland Security held a hearing on the threats to water systems’ operational technology and the potential danger to IT systems from that expanded threat surface.

Witness Dr. Charles Clancy, SVP and general manager of Mitre Labs, argued that while the government’s responses to cyberattacks on other infrastructure can often use proportionality in deciding how to target threats—citing sanctions against Iran as an example—attacks on the water sector are something else entirely, requiring a more robust response.

“We must think of these attacks in the same vein as a major natural disaster,” Clancy said. “Where the solution is not technology Band-Aids, but it’s more about procedures and people. We need to plan, practice, and be prepared to act.”

Staying on mission. The next day, CISA and the EPA hosted a live event on LinkedIn, Boosting Water Sector Cybersecurity, to promote the Water and Wastewater Sector Cybersecurity Toolkit they jointly developed. The CISA/EPA toolkit offers “key resources” that can “help water and wastewater systems build their cybersecurity foundation and progress to implement more advanced, complex tools to strengthen their defenses and stay ahead of current threats,” according to CISA.

Nitin Natarajan, CISA deputy director, and David Travers, director of the EPA’s Water Infrastructure and Cyber Resilience Division, emphasized the importance of preparedness.

“Most cyber attacks we’ve seen in the water sector, whether from cyber criminals or sophisticated State actors…the adoption of a relatively straightforward and basic cyber security practice would have sufficed to thwart the attack,” Travers said.