US investigates risks posed by China-made smart cars

The Department of Commerce announced last Thursday that it will investigate the national security risks posed by smart cars, specifically China-made tech in the vehicles, according to a press release.

The department noted that “the People’s Republic of China presents a particularly acute and persistent threat to the US [Information and Communications Technology and Services] supply chain related to” smart cars. In a statement, President Biden noted that “China is determined to dominate the future of the auto market, including by using unfair practices.”

“While we benefit greatly from the shift to a more digital and connected world, those connections create new avenues for espionage and sabotage,” Alan Estevez, under secretary for industry and security, said in the Commerce Department’s release. “We must remain vigilant in identifying and securing those vulnerabilities, including potential vulnerabilities present in connected vehicles.”

The announcement came a day after Biden announced the expansion of a 2019 executive order on securing the ICTS supply chain; the administration outlined how it seeks to prevent countries of concern, including China, from accessing sensitive personal data on US residents.

Detour. IT Brew previously reported on the huge amount of data that smart cars collect on users; vehicle companies gather drivers’ medical and genetic info, data on their sex life, and more. This kind of sensitive information may also constitute a national security risk if accessible to foreign adversaries.