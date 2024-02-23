How a blind IT professional went from using computers to accelerating his cybersecurity career

Curtis Jackson, a Louisiana native who is blind, remembers one of his first encounters with computers and the IT industry, which happened around 2006. His computer broke down—and he was looking for solutions.

“I asked my vocational rehab counselor to get it fixed for me,” the 45-year-old, now based in Wichita, Kansas, told IT Brew, adding that the owner of an IT company back then encouraged him to “learn the back end,” so he could expand his knowledge and do more with his devices. Since then, he’s picked up mentors who have helped him grow, and has learned how to fix computers and help “sighted friends and family members keep computers out of repair shops.”

“Over the years, it kind of grew on the fence,” he said. “Since I was able to get some of the certifications, I’m like, ‘Hey, maybe I could make this a career someday.’”

Having also worked in radio and podcasting, Jackson says he’s always wanted to tap into the cybersecurity industry, and he eventually enrolled in cybersecurity company Novacoast’s Apex Program—a 10-week online program for those who are blind or visually impaired, giving students the opportunity to receive CompTIA Network+ and Security+ certificates. The program, also open to veterans, was founded by David Mayne and Paul Andersen in 2020; enrollment began in May 2023.

Four students have completed the program thus far, with 18 currently enrolled. “Once they are certified, we work with the students to help them find jobs,” Andersen, CEO of Novacoast, told IT Brew via email. “This piece separates us from most other training programs.”

Jackson was juggling a full-time job as a customer service rep in e-commerce when he started the Apex Program, which meant he had to wake up an hour earlier to complete the coursework. “And, you know, going through the training, it was a lot of work,” he said, noting that he was—thankfully—already familiar with much of the technical lingo involved. “But it’s definitely not just a gimmick job, saying, ‘Oh hey, this is the easy path.’ You definitely have to be willing to do the work and learn.”

Before he knew it, Jackson—who was recently featured in a short film directed by Melissa Panzer—found himself working at Novacoast after catching the attention of both Mayne and Andersen. Upon completion, he became the company’s first direct hire, serving as a security operations center (SOC) tier-one analyst who monitors IT infrastructure.

“I want to learn everything I can,” he said. “I want to keep advancing in the company, and I want to help other people get in and be able to do what I’m doing as well—whether they are blind or sighted.”

Jackson, who also holds a Microsoft Technology Associate (MTA) certification, says he hopes the program will help “blaze the trail” and create more opportunities for those who are blind or visually impaired and interested in cybersecurity.

“Hopefully, other companies will see this and they will start doing the same thing, so that people can have opportunities all over—not even just the United States—but all over the world,” he said.