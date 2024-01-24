Move over, Silicon Valley—NYC is the city with the most AI jobs

NYC—the booming Big Apple where fast-walkers feel most at ease—has now become the city with the most AI jobs. (Yep, it even beat Silicon Valley.) In a recent study, software company AIPRM looked at the 50 most populated cities in the US and found that NYC ranked No. 1 in terms of open AI roles. Job hunters in the concrete jungle can apply for more than 1,200 open job opportunities in the AI industry and will find opportunities ranging from applied research scientist in Meta’s generative AI department to AI research engineer at Duolingo.

San Francisco and Seattle also landed in the top three, offering 1,038 and 921 AI job opportunities, respectively.

Gathering intel. AIPRM collected data in December 2023 and published its findings Monday, analyzing job postings on LinkedIn to find out which cities and states had the most AI jobs as well as the highest paying ones, and most entry-level AI positions. They also analyzed which tech companies in the US were hiring the most AI workers; TikTok, Microsoft, Deloitte, Nvidia, and Meta landed in the top five.

New York City is one of the fastest-growing tech hubs in the US, and is home to a slew of tech companies and startups like Spotify, Vimeo, Hugging Face, Trello and SoundCloud—in addition to hosting offices for companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Adobe.

Who knows? Maybe NYC will drop “the big” and just go by Apple from here on out.