EU agrees on AI regulations as US takes its time

Just over a month after the Biden administration issued an executive order overviewing AI policy, European lawmakers are expected to institute wide-ranging rules on the rapidly advancing technology.

EU regulators agreed to a framework for legislation, the AI Act, on Dec. 8, after more than two years of negotiations, which began before ChatGPT hit the scene. The debut of the AI-powered tool quickly rendered the April 2021 draft regulations outdated, the New York Times reported.

“Correct implementation will be key,” co-rapporteur Brando Benifei said in a statement after the agreement. “The Parliament will continue to keep a close eye, to ensure support for new business ideas with sandboxes, and effective rules for the most powerful models.”

Summer 2025 is the soonest the act is expected to go into effect, following a 2024 vote on the legislation in the European Parliament. The EU being out in front of the regulation discussion isn’t surprising, GitHub Chief Legal Officer Shelley McKinley told IT Brew at the company’s Universe event in early November.

Star spangled. Unfortunately, Congressional action on that front anytime soon looks unlikely. Reporting from the Washington Post indicates that while Senate lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are moving toward a deal that would provide the outlines of a bill to regulate the industry, they’re not anywhere near the starting line.

But that doesn’t mean the US should sit on its hands. Rather, it means there’s time now for American lawmakers to take a firm position, even if that position is purely consultative, like Biden’s executive order.

“Technology’s going to continue to move and the law is going to continue to catch up,” McKinley said. “There’s not really any way to regulate in front of technology at this point.”

Speaking in code. The Biden guidance had McKinley thinking of developers, she told IT Brew. She called for distinctions between open source developers—the kind who use GitHub Copilot, for example—and commercial actors. Regulations should reflect that difference, McKinley argued, and allow developers to work relatively unimpeded until their code enters the commercial space.

“When it comes to the vast majority of open source that is part of 93% of code bases that are created today, that stuff should not be regulated at the open source developer level,” McKinley said.