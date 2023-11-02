October in tech leadership—who’s in, who’s out

Seasons change, feelings change—and tech leadership roles change.

IT Brew reviewed the comings and goings in the tech industry C-suite last month.

Walgreens CIO Hsiao Wang is out after a year on the job

Walgreens Boots Alliance CIO Hsiao Wang’s departure was announced on October 2, coming just over a year after he started with the company on September 26, 2022. A 10-year executive veteran at companies including Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Michael’s, Wang was not the only Walgreens executive to leave as part of a broader C-suite shakeup. Former CEO Rosalind Brewer stepped down September 1 after serving as the company’s top executive since March 2021, and then-CFO James Kehoe left in August.

Former Northwestern Mutual CIO Neal Sample will take over effective immediately, the company said in a statement November 1.

Nathan Mills named Zoom head of global security

On October 11, video conferencing software giant Zoom made public its appointment of Nathan Mills as global head of security. Mills has been with Zoom since 2021, previously in physical security management roles. His new role, according to his LinkedIn profile, is “part of the converged Cyber/Physical security organization.”

A 14-year veteran of the State Department, Mills also worked for GE from 2017 to 2021 as technical security manager and director of security risk and crisis management.

Logitech names Hanneke Faber new CEO

Computer accessory and software maker Logitech announced on October 30 that Hanneke Faber will be its new CEO. Faber will take over from interim CEO Guy Gecht, who stepped in to fill the role after former CEO Bracken Darrell left to head up retail conglomerate VF Corporation.

Faber, coming off a stint as group president of Unilever Nutrition, will start her new position December 1. She was with Unilever for nearly six years, also serving as president of Global Foods and Refreshment. Her experience also includes 21 years working with Proctor & Gamble.