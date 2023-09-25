MGM Grand seeks Linux admin to rebuild IT systems

If putting in long hours on the casino floor sounds like your idea of fun, the MGM Grand might have a job for you.

According to a job posting that’s making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), the Las Vegas casino is immediately looking to hire an IT contractor to help “build its net new IT environment after the recent ransomware hack.”

Arganteal, the hiring company, noted they’ll pay a Red Hat Linux System Admin $100 an hour to work 10-hour days, 7 days a week until the project is done—which the posting estimates will be in mid-October.

“Candidates must be willing to work everyday until the new IT environment is fully stood up,” the posting says. “We are open to people who will only work a grand total of 7 days! Higher Pay for those willing to stick it out until the job is done!”

Do we sense a hint of desperation?

As of publication time, IT Brew could not independently verify the job posting. Arganteal didn’t immediately respond to our request for comment.

MGM Resorts’ computer systems came back online last week after a Sept. 10 cyberattack broadly disrupted the casino and hotel chain’s operations.

While cleaning up the fallout (and ensuring it doesn’t happen again) clearly constitutes an emergency, the posting tracks with overall industry trends. IT Brew previously reported that IT professionals are saddled with long hours and hard-to-achieve goals even as the labor market contends with a shortage of cybersecurity professionals.

A Kaseya study this summer indicated that of more than 1,300 IT professionals surveyed, 62% worked holidays and weekends, 46% worked overnight, and 39% reported working consecutive 50+ hour weeks. Maybe hit the slots on your lunch break.