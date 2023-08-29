Feds flood the zone with funding for high-speed internet projects

What do a North Carolina farm, an Oregon school, and a New Mexico business have in common?

They all need high-speed internet access to function, and the Biden administration is trying to make sure they get it.

The Department of Agriculture announced a $667 million cash infusion for rural broadband projects on Monday. The grant and loan disbursements will go to service providers in 23 states and territories that applied for connectivity assistance as part of the sprawling 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Keeping the people of rural America connected with reliable, high-speed internet brings new and innovative ideas to the rest of our country and creates good-paying jobs along the way,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement. “These investments will support economic growth and prosperity for generations to come.”

The grants and loans support the Biden administration’s goal of ensuring every American has high-speed internet access by 2030, the USDA said. A White House senior advisor said the funding will have practical implications, like letting children do homework at home instead of using free wi-fi in a McDonald’s parking lot, the Associated Press reported.

The service providers have committed to delivering a minimum of 100 megabits per second (mbps) download speeds and 20 mbps upload speeds. “For context, it takes about a 6 mbps download speed to support a stable, high-definition video conference, and a roughly 25 mbps download speed to stream Ultra HD videos,” IT Brew previously reported. The head of the Federal Communications Commission is pushing for the 100/20 mbps speeds to be standardized as the broadband benchmark across agencies, saying Americans need this high-quality baseline just to get by.

The USDA funding round—the fourth from its ReConnect program—will support regions like rural North Carolina, where Star Communications won a $24.9 million grant to connect thousands of residents, 117 farms, 84 businesses, and four educational facilities.

“This is huge,” Star Communications CEO Donna Bullard said in a statement. “Through our partnership we are providing broadband to thousands across our service area. There is no way we could have done this on our own.”

The winning providers also committed to selling budget-friendly internet service in line with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Affordable Connectivity Program, “which discounts internet plans up to $30/month for low-income households, and $75/month for Tribal households.”