One in ten tech workers reports working multiple jobs, survey finds

One in ten workers in the industry is working more than one job, according to a new Indeed survey.

That number is “sensational,” the employment services site reported, but the reasons are pretty simple.

Inflation hasn’t spared workers in the IT industry. Costs are higher, decades of wage stagnation have led to greater worker insecurity, and recession fears may be driving the desire for a nest egg in the event of a further economic downturn or layoffs, which have affected 216,000 tech workers so far this year.

Of IT workers with multiple jobs, only 13% are working full-time for more than one employer. The majority are picking up part-time and freelance work, according to the survey.

A few findings:

70% of employed tech workers considered more than one offer when they were hired

84% were open to new jobs

39% reported the reason for leaving was work/life balance, and for 38%, it was job stress

77% report that manager support makes them feel their employer values their well-being

67% who were laid off and want a new job in the industry prefer not to work for a startup

42% who were laid off aren’t looking for work yet, and 17% don’t intend to

64% of those recently laid off were “very concerned” about being unemployed; 18% were moderately concerned

It’s not just newer employees who are on the hustle—Indeed found that 76% of those working multiple jobs have more than five years of experience. That might account for 96% of people working multiple jobs reporting that they complete all their tasks.