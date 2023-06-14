Jen Miller-Osborn of Unit 42 breaks down the cybercrime threat

Unit 42’s Jen Miller-Osborn thinks that cybercrime sophistication is an aspect of the current threat landscape not often discussed—and that’s of concern.

Miller-Osborn is no stranger to sophisticated cyberthreats—she’s been dealing with them her entire career. Soon after joining the Air Force in the late ’90s as a Chinese Mandarin translator, Miller-Osborn volunteered for a training in computer security. She took to the subject quickly.

“They were like, ‘Hey, here’s some new training. Who wants to go do it?’ I was like, ‘Cool, computers. That’ll be fun,’” Miller-Osborn said. “Twenty-whatever years later, here we are.”

Moving on up. In August 2007, Miller-Osborn was one of the founders of the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force as the lead China analyst. The experience led her to take a position with not-for-profit research firm MITRE, where she helped develop the MITRE attack framework.

Today Miller-Osborn is head of strategic engagement and analysis at Unit 42. She’s been with the company since 2014 after leaving MITRE. She and her team manage relationships with private and public organizations and help strategize responses to threats.

Part of managing those relationships is anticipating threat responses. Given the increase seen in attacks by skilled threat actors, Miller-Osborn believes that detection is more important than ever—and that using AI to automate monotonous tasks to track down intruders is the future.

“If you can stop it there, you’re fine,” she said. “You didn’t get any malware, you're good, you just let it go.”

Danger, danger. Technically skilled actors, who used to be mainly working in the interest of nation-states, are now using their expertise in the criminal space.

“We’re seeing ransomware attackers in particular start to look very much like [advanced persistent threats], especially in their initial approach and methodology to compromise organizations,” Miller-Osborn told IT Brew at RSA 2023. “From the defense standpoint, for us, it’s getting really difficult to be able to determine…because all of those are starting to blur together on the front end.”

The sophistication of threat actor attacks and their use of AI have combined to create a threat landscape where defenders need to utilize the same tools against their enemies.