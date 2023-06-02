AI is changing the cybersecurity game, experts say

The RSA 2023 conference in April tackled many topics, but AI seemed to be top of mind for nearly everyone involved.

AI’s unique properties make it a hot commodity, and mean that advances in the field are a cause for both celebration and concern. The future of the industry is dependent on ensuring that defenders stay on top of the newest trends. And as AI and machine learning become more a part of managing threats, cybersecurity jobs will change, too.

Unstoppable. AI analytical capabilities are a major selling point for both threat actors and defenders. Unit 42 Director of Strategic Engagement and Analysis Jen Miller-Osborn noted that even as attackers are using the technology to find vulnerabilities, defenders are trying to secure systems and identify malicious behavior. Having AI on hand allows defenders to expand their capacity for analysis “at computer speed, they can do it for hundreds or thousands of systems versus an individual who might have to do them in smaller batches,” Miller-Osborn said.

“By doing that and then freeing up once that all of that triage has been done, only those actually top concerning alerts are what makes it to your people,” she added.

But, as CrowdStrike CTO Elia Zaitsev told IT Brew, the one thing AI lacks is human creativity. Ultimately, it can only repeat what it’s been told or what it sees.

“AI is really good at being ruthless—it doesn’t sleep, it doesn’t take a break, and operates 24/7,” Zaitsev said. “But what a lot of people don't appreciate is that it lacks creativity, whether you’re talking about old-style machine learning or large language models. They’re built by design to impersonate and or copy very quickly things that they’ve seen in the past.”

Job shift. RSA CEO Rohit Ghai told IT Brew that he sees a bright future ahead for AI as cybersecurity defense assistance. Ghai is concerned about entitlements—how much access is allowed to users by their organizations as a matter of course—and is optimistic that the technology can help parse through data and impose restrictions on entitlements.

Eventually, Ghai believes that AI will take over the process completely, cutting out the need for human action. The age of the copilot will be over, he said.