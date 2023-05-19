CompTIA report shows IT channel optimism holding steady

The IT industry is still feeling bullish about the future despite recession fears, a new CompTIA report reveals—another indication of the tech sector’s economic resilience.

Released May 10, CompTIA’s State of the Channel 2023 report details how the industry views the health of the sector and what’s next. Tech companies and professionals are optimistic about the industry, they told CompTIA, and looking for new ways to innovate and bring cybersecurity solutions to consumers.

A whopping 90% of North American companies said they feel good about the channel’s continued relevance, made up of 43% feeling that “the channel is relevant and changing rapidly” and 47% feeling it is “relevant and holding steady.”

“The channel is healthy and evolving with new technology solutions, new players, new rules of engagement, and new customer habits,” CompTIA senior director of industry analysis Carolyn April said in a statement. “The majority of firms feel good about business prospects, whether they’re competing in the traditional arenas of reselling and infrastructure, focus on consulting and services or represent new and adjacent channel types.”

A bare majority (52%) of managed services providers reported that cybersecurity services still drive most business. That led to 42% of those polled hiring more cybersecurity professionals and 41% retraining their workforce on cybersecurity protocols in the past year.