Five things we’re excited about at RSA 2023

Got cybersecurity? Go west, young professional.

This week’s RSA Conference in San Francisco promises to provide attendees with a full slate of cybersecurity panels, meetings, and networking opportunities.

IT Brew will be on the ground at the event, reporting on what we learned and who we talked to.

In the meantime, here are five things we’re looking for at RSA 2023.

Forget MFA—let’s talk passkeys.

Are you protecting your devices with multi-factor authentication? How 2022. Today, the security move is all about the passkeys, and these one-size-fits-all codes and biometric passes can solve password memory issues.

They’re also more secure, at least so far, meaning that adversaries are looking for ways to break in. We’ll take a closer look at device security and ask experts for their take.

Cyberthreats are spreading across industries.

From entertainment to sports, the conference will feature leaders across multiple industries to discuss how they are handling attacks and threats. Representatives from the music industry—including country music star Chris Stapleton—will host a panel, as will cyberthreat analysts from the NFL, NHL, and NBA. IT Brew will be there.

Non-techy approaches to cybersecurity preparedness.

Wondering how to get your staff onboard with cybersecurity preparedness trends? Finding that traditional means of talking to the team aren’t working?

Humor and drama can help—we’ll check out tips and tricks from the National Cybersecurity Alliance and others.

Industrial threats are proliferating.

Long seen as a bellwether of greater cybersecurity danger, hacker attacks on industrial and operational technology are increasing in both frequency and impact. That’s reflected in the RSA program, where a number of panels and presentations are focused on the growing concern from cybersecurity experts of the danger to industrial infrastructure.

Protecting your car from hackers.

The rEVolution drives forward as the automotive industry doubles down on its push for electric vehicles. Part of the story involves device integration—and that opens cars up to hacks, malware, and cyber insecurity.