Amazon says Flipper Zero is a ‘card-skimming device’

Amazon is flipping the script on the Flipper Zero penetration testing tool, labeling it as a “card-skimming device” and banning it from sale across the e-commerce platform, according to a report by Bleeping Computer.

The Flipper Zero is a wildly popular, crowdfunded handheld device that packs an array of hacker-friendly tools, including RFID emulation, access card cloning, and the ability to connect to or receive signals from other devices via everything from near-field communication (NFC) and bluetooth to GPIO connectors. Viral TikTok videos have sometimes exaggerated its capabilities, presenting it as a “skeleton key” for IoT.

In emails obtained by Bleeping Computer, Amazon explained to one Flipper Zero reseller site that “policy prohibits the sale or listing of card-skimming devices.” The email further instructed the seller their account could be subject to closure if similar listings are not removed within 48 hours.

Most credit card-skimming happens via malicious devices installed over card readers on ATMs and other points of sale, like gas pumps. As Flipper Zero handsets contain an NFC reader/emulator, it could theoretically be used to lift some data from contactless credit cards—though, so could almost any cell phone, and the risk is considered minimal by experts, due to various built-in security features.

Flipper Zero is a hot item, and as such has rarely been in stock. Earlier this year, scammers targeted would-be buyers via phishing sites with fake storefronts. Those available on Amazon until recently were generally sold at a sizable markup, according to Bleeping Computer. Listings for Flipper Zero accessories and other parts, like Wi-Fi devboards, remained up.