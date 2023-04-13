FBI warning against using public charging ports generates buzz

Plug it in, plug it in. Or not. The FBI is warning that using public USB charging stations could result in malware or spyware being installed on your device.

The agency’s Denver office made the announcement in a tweet on April 6.

“Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels, or shopping centers,” the tweet reads. “Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices.”

The tactic, known as “juice jacking,” utilizes USB cables left at public charging stations to implant malicious software and/or spyware on the devices of unsuspecting consumers.

Despite the dire warnings, this isn’t a new concern. The FBI told Axios that a FCC consumer warning was issued in 2021 about using charging ports, “such as those found near airport gates, in hotels, and other travel-friendly locations.”

“Malware installed through a dirty USB port can lock a device or export personal data and passwords directly to the perpetrator,” the FCC warned in 2021, according to Axios. “Criminals can use that information to access online accounts or sell it to other bad actors.”