Backstage developer portals offer inside look at company code

There’s a lot of coding happening at the telecom TELUS. And Nate Axcell, technical lead at TELUS Digital, wants to guarantee his programmers aren’t squandering their talents on projects that don’t require them. To that end, Axcell has started using a tool called Skill Exchange to kickstart a mentoring initiative.

“We’ll have junior devs paired with a senior dev directly so they get ongoing and consistent support, and ensure that we’re…growing our developers in a more purposeful way,” Axcell told IT Brew.

Skill Exchange, an internal “Find people who can help” directory of developers and their skills, is one of five new plugins offered by the media-services provider Spotify as part of its internal developer portal tool Backstage. The enterprise package exists alongside other industry tools aimed at supporting customers implementing new code, SaaS products, or open-source components—and who are working through the confusion.

“You’re seeing a lot of flexibility in what development teams can do to experiment and expand the services and products that they’re creating. But without the right tools…managing it can become a bit chaotic. That introduces inefficiencies in the way development is executed,” said Erik Brown, senior partner at the consultancy West Monroe.

No ‘pane,’ no gain. Spotify’s Backstage platform features a microservices catalog, software templates, tech documentation, and open-source “plugins.”

In December 2022, Spotify announced commercial plugins, including tools for role-based access control, performance monitoring, and R&D surveys. Other companies, like Atlassian, Cortex, and OpsLevel, offer developer portals, which provide one location for software-development’s many outputs.

The Backstage dashboard puts the available data from today’s open-source and SaaS tools, in “one pane of glass,” according to Austin Lamon, director and GM of Backstage at Spotify.

“It’s one view into your software ecosystem to include all of the components that power your company, and then all of the people that built those components,” Lamon told IT Brew.

Oh, grow up. Before Backstage, a TELUS developer’s typical day involved a few trips: GitHub for code, then to a workspace location like Confluence for documentation, followed by a performance-tracking site like New Relic for stats.

Spotify’s platform unifies the view for Axcell and his team. The My TELUS app alone relies on microservices related to remote assistance, payment methods, and data-usage. Quickly understanding who leads the creation of each component saves time and avoids Slack messages like, “Who works on authentication???”

“We’ve really used it to help drive ownership models so that we know exactly who owns what,” said Axcell.

Backstage users can also create shareable plugins. TELUS, for example, developed an external health check that pulls together uptime data on the company’s external providers. Such flexibility is important in such an “immature” space as internal developer portals, said Brown.

“You should feel like you have a better handle on how developers are working in your organization without them feeling like they’re completely hamstrung by too much control,” Brown told IT Brew.—BH