IT-only software decisions ‘concerning,’ says analyst

Whether it’s selecting software, takeout, or the best new release on HBO Max, one person picking can lead to a situation where everybody’s uncomfortable, unhappy, and maybe watching the live-action Pinocchio movie.

Despite recession threats, IT teams are investing in software, and they’re frequently the only ones making the decision on the purchase—a finding that concerns Brian Westfall, associate principal analyst at the software-review platform Capterra.

A recent survey from the company found that the majority of software decisions are being made, somewhat…IT-clusively.

Over half (52%) of respondents said they rely on a formal team of solely IT professionals to handle evaluation, selection, and purchase of new software—a practice that Westfall finds “concerning” as IT-only decisionmakers ignore the project leads and employees who will be using the new customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, help-desk tools, and business analytics.

“If you have a sales team that’s going to use a new CRM, and you don’t have anyone from that sales team involved in the purchase of the products, you’re going to get something that they’re not going to like to use. And that’s just going to tank your investment,” Westfall told IT Brew.

No end to the spend. Software buying is up—even as 7 out of 10 economists believe a recession is at least somewhat likely.

According to Capterra’s survey, 57% of respondents estimate an increase in software spending of 10% to 20%. Only 4% planned to decrease their budget in 2023.

A recent Monday.com poll found that more than half of IT decision makers (57% in the US; 54% in the UK) increased their software budgets in 2022.

In its 2023 State of IT report, IT firm Spiceworks Ziff Davis found that a return to the office will lead to a “rebalancing of spending across hardware, software, cloud, and managed services.”

“Despite financial challenges ahead, these businesses see their software and their tech stack as something that’s really critical to their success,” said Westfall.

Conducted from August to October of this year, Capterra’s 2023 research surveyed 504 US workers at businesses with revenue less than $1 billion.

A group decision. Dave Wagner, senior research director at Avasant Research, sees the CFO increasingly in on software purchases.

“For the most part, companies aren’t halting spending, but they are doing their due diligence to make sure they are getting the most out of their investment,” wrote Wagner in an email to IT Brew.

While Capterra research found that only 22% of respondents involve departments outside of IT, a quick IT Brew newsletter poll showed that 66% of readers do involve project managers and end-users in the software-spending decision. (Another 13% said it’s best if IT makes the call, and 21% percent said they don’t involve the software stakeholders but wish they did.)

Either way, it helps when everybody has a say in choosing the movie.

“When we’ve done research into what makes a successful software purchase in the past, it means involving numerous stakeholders,” Westfall told IT Brew.—BH