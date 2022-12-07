AWS, Microsoft, and Google each offer different cloud solutions—here’s how they’re competing on the market

If your company is considering which cloud services to use, it’s likely that it’s the top brass who will meet with the cloud bosses, as opposed to lower-level representatives from your tech department. That’s what Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Adam Selipsky recently said in an interview with Protocol on data and cloud management.

“The cloud and our relationship with these enterprises is now very much a C-suite agenda,” Selipsky said. “There was a time, years ago, where there were not that many enterprise CEOs who were well-versed in the cloud…Now it’s actually something that they’re, in many cases, steeped in and involved in, and driving personally.”

Amazon and fellow top cloud-services providers Microsoft and Alphabet are competing fiercely to meet that C-suite agenda. So far, AWS is the clear leader, with 34% of global market share as of Q2 2022. Microsoft’s Azure platform is next, with 21%, and Alphabet’s Google Cloud trails at 10%.

All three companies are seeing huge revenue coming in from their cloud services departments as they battle over the expanding market.

Here are the ways the companies are trying to distinguish themselves—and what executives are telling investors and the press.