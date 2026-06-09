Block the breach: a ransomware game

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Ransomware Perhaps the predominant hack tactic being used by threat actors today, ransomware involves deploying malware that can lock the victim out of their data or steal it outright. Then, the victim has a choice—pay the ransom or see their data sold to the highest bidder. At least, that's the way it used to be. Now attackers don't necessarily turn the information over without releasing it first; some threat actors take the money and still sell the data, a practice known as "double extortion." It's a sign of a changing threat landscape and more chaotic, anarchic criminal enterprises behind the attacks. IT Brew Glossary

Endpoint detection and response (EDR) Endpoint detection and response (EDR) involves the use of a collection of software tools, including automated cybersecurity defenses and analytics, which allows IT pros to constantly monitor and defend their organization's endpoints, like laptops and other devices, from attack. If properly implemented, EDR can detect and mitigate the impact of a variety of cyber incursions along the perimeter, including (but certainly not limited to) social engineering and fileless malware. IT Brew Glossary

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) Software-as-a-service (SaaS) is a cloud-based software delivery model in which third-party vendors make applications and services available to end users via the internet, usually on a subscription basis. IT Brew Glossary

Zero trust "Zero trust" refers to an information-security model that denies access by default and employs continuous verification techniques. Core principles, according to Forrester, a consultancy that first used the phrase in 2009, include enforcement of "least privilege" access and monitoring. IT Brew Glossary

How to handle a ransomware attack Many attacks get caught and shut down before any ransom demand lands, which makes the attackers' end goals hard to pin down. Even so, Sophos researcher Keith Jarvis frames ransomware as the dominant share of cybercrime activity today. Read more

Google's AI-powered ransomware trap for Drive Google built a Drive-integrated AI model, trained on millions of real ransomware samples, to spot signs that a file has been tampered with. When it detects something, Drive automatically pauses syncing on the affected files — though users have to enable file syncing first so Drive for Desktop can see incoming changes. Read more

Should you pay ransomware actors? When encryption locks down a system, an organization simply can't operate — and that need to regain access is one of the biggest drivers of ransom payments. The threat of leaking sensitive data adds even more pressure to negotiate. Read more

Communicating during a ransomware attack Once attackers make contact, the people with authority to negotiate should engage — but only after looping in legal and the cyber insurance provider first. Incident response varies, and can include bringing in third-party firms to handle the negotiation. Read more

Is the 3-2-1 backup rule still the gold standard? The 3-2-1 rule is a long-standing data-protection best practice for surviving physical and digital emergencies: keep three copies of your data across two different types of media, with one copy stored off-site. Read more