AI and IT: Real potential or dangerous hype?
Read these articles for a comprehensive look at the complicated intersection of AI and IT—along with some advice for IT professionals on how to navigate it successfully.
The two-sided AI coin
Since AI has gone mainstream, IT pros face new challenges in every industry. AI has introduced a myriad of new opportunities and threats to companies of all sizes. There’s two sides to the AI coin—it can speed up coding and identify cybersecurity threats, but it can also introduce complexity to IT workflows. We put together this e-book to show:
The intersection of AI and IT
In this e-book, you’ll learn how AI is impacting everything from software development and cybersecurity to IT workflow automation. With rapid AI change, IT professionals find themselves playing catch up in terms of knowledge and skill. Read these articles for a comprehensive look at the complicated intersection of AI and IT—along with some advice for IT professionals on how to navigate it successfully.
Top insights for IT pros
From cybersecurity and big data to cloud computing, IT Brew covers the latest trends shaping business tech in our 4x weekly newsletter, virtual events with industry experts, and digital guides.